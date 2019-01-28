PLNcoin (PLNC) Price Hits $0.0002

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 52.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $2,953.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded down 52.6% against the dollar. One PLNcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PLNcoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000505 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,711.37 or 4.83441851 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00002201 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNcoin (PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLNcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLNcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.