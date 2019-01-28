Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 62.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $5,430,930.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,269,085. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.23.

NYSE DHR opened at $106.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $110.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

