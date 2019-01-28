PGGM Investments Has $77.99 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.27% of Dollar General worth $77,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $51,697,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 907,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,837. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $85.54 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

