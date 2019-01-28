PGGM Investments Has $46.32 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153,303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.29% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $46,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,176,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,166,000 after buying an additional 3,207,962 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,654,000 after purchasing an additional 885,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 102.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after acquiring an additional 512,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,853,451,000 after acquiring an additional 455,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,853,451,000 after purchasing an additional 455,263 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.53. 77,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,541. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,560.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PGGM Investments Has $46.32 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/pggm-investments-has-46-32-million-holdings-in-hartford-financial-services-group-inc-hig.html.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.