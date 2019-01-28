PGGM Investments Has $29.15 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (MET)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,472 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Metlife worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 99,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 73,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 88,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metlife stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Gutierrez acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

