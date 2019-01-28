PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.45% of Torchmark worth $37,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Torchmark by 118.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Torchmark during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Torchmark during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE:TMK traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $82.86. 154,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,169. Torchmark Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

