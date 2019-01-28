Penta (PNT) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank and BCEX. Over the last week, Penta has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $245,042.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.01859398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00178656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00200402 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029359 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,828,561,203 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX, HitBTC, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.