Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,798 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $30,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.28 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.49.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,492,817.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,324,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,294 shares of company stock worth $22,105,818 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

