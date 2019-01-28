Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Position Lifted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 491.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.01. 35,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,991. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

