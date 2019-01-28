Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,582.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after buying an additional 198,300 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $560,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.11.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.33 on Monday, hitting $157.66. 863,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,102. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $210.28. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/parker-hannifin-corp-ph-shares-sold-by-bank-of-stockton.html.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.