Page Arthur B Acquires 3,760 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Page Arthur B grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $59.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

