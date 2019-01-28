Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $179.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

