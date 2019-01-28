Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,496.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 56,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $151.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $5,115,265.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,767,533.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $437,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,942.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,563,050 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.84.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

