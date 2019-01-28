Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,221 shares of company stock worth $65,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. 2,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.97 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

