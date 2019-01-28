ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Stake Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 46,204 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 176,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

OKE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.98. 82,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,859. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 25th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.45%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

