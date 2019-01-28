Omnicom Group (OMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omnicom's efforts to stay technologically updated to meet varying customer and client demands look impressive. The company continues to benefit from higher organic growth and expanding suite in the areas of digital and analytical capabilities. Growing cash position implies management's efficient execution. The company has been consistent in rewarding its shareholders through dividend payment and share repurchases. The stock has outperformed its industry in the past six months. On the flip side, Omnicom continues to grapple with client losses which is weighing on its North American revenues. Vast global presence exposes the company to foreign exchange rate risks and uncertainty from monetary devaluation. Dependence on information technology systems makes the company vulnerable to cybersecurity threats.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of OMC opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,876.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

