Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 2.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,472,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,410,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after buying an additional 736,393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,213,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,309,000 after buying an additional 524,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,976,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,268,000 after buying an additional 125,832 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,750. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

