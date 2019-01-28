Olive Market Cap Tops $291,041.00 (OLE)

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Olive has a total market capitalization of $291,041.00 and $587.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, TOPBTC, IDCM and CoinTiger. During the last week, Olive has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.01844537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00180854 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00200398 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Olive was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,007,242 tokens. Olive’s official website is www.olivecoin.co . Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE

Olive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper, TOPBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

