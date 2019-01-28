OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial comprises about 3.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A owned 4.52% of Old Point Financial worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPOF. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,980,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 142,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $20.43. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

