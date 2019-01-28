Novocure (NVCR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Novocure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Novocure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Novocure has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. Equities analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $1,657,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $8,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,798,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,715 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,117. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novocure by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

