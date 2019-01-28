Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk remains optimistic about Ozempic and results for oral semaglutide. It is looking forward to make the first oral GLP-1 treatment available for people with type II diabetes. The company also made someorganizational changes aimed at boosting innovation in its R&D organization and redirecting resources in other parts of the organization to drive growth further. The company’s acquisition of Ziylo will provide it with the latter’s synthetic glucose binding molecules that will enable it todevelop glucose responsive insulins. The company’s expansion of its biopharm business also bodes well. Shares of the company underperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have increased ahead of the Q4 results. The company has mixed earnings surprise in the last few quarters.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 81.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,943,000 after acquiring an additional 457,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,666,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,087,000 after acquiring an additional 524,371 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,202,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,329,000 after acquiring an additional 405,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,093,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the period. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

