Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after buying an additional 7,868,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,710,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,467,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,478,000 after acquiring an additional 944,178 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 693.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 984,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after acquiring an additional 860,758 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $162,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $585,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,928. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. 419,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

