Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 931 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.73.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $436,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,631.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $1,136,273 over the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $831.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

