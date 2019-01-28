Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 25,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 79,841 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.46.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,562. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/norris-perne-french-llp-mi-reduces-position-in-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.