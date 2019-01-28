Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 128.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.69. 54,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $117.06.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.06.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

