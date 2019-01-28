Noble (NE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Noble (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Noble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Noble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Get Noble alerts:

NE opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Noble has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $841.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,080,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 270,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,973,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,523 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 156,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.