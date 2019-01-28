Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.34. 852,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,553. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

