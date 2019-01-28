Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 25,000 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. WPX Energy comprises 2.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in WPX Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,939,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,053,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,165,000 after purchasing an additional 391,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,621,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 316,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WPX Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,910,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,034,000 after purchasing an additional 304,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WPX Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,470,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,875 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of WPX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,502. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

