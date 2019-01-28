Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases Shares of 10,169 Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Store Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,616,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,287,000 after buying an additional 80,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,228,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,016,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 207,553 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $88,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. 38,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,982. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

