Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 120,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 47,643 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $52.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/nikulski-financial-inc-sells-700-shares-of-schwab-u-s-mid-cap-etf-schm.html.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.