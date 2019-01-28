Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 883.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $50.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

