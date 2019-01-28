Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.68 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $113.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

