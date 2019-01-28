Nike Inc (NKE) Holdings Raised by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nike to $87.06 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Macquarie set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $135,029,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $49,562,000. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

