Nexa Resources (NEXA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.04

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 69304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.28 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources SA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3,982.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 29.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

