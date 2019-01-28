NewFocus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,484,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 433.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 629,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,982,000 after buying an additional 511,761 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,554,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $22,432,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,160,000 after buying an additional 181,233 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $108.98 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

