NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliance Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,960,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,835,000 after purchasing an additional 145,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $143.75 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

