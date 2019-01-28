NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the third quarter worth $188,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the third quarter valued at $246,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $101.39 on Monday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $59,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $63,180.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,277,292. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $120.00 price objective on KLA-Tencor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

