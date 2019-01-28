Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Boosted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.6% during the third quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie set a $410.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,690 shares of company stock valued at $64,343,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.39. 7,122,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,300,501. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 124.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

