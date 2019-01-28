Narrative (NRVE) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Narrative has a market cap of $499,726.00 and $37,009.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.01860324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00179744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00200604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029318 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 46,928,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BiteBTC, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

