Nabriva Therapeutics’ (NBRV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 368.75% from the stock’s current price.

NBRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 1,064.19%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $69,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 207.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 232,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 467,119 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

