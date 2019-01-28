MYOS (MYOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

MYOS opened at $1.67 on Thursday. MYOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. MYOS had a negative net margin of 1,152.17% and a negative return on equity of 117.13%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MYOS will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MYOS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of MYOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MYOS RENS Technology, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products, nutritional supplements, and other technologies aimed at improving the health and performance of muscle tissue. It offers bionutrition products and biotherapeutic research. Bionutrition products involves Re Muscle Health, which seeks to rebuild, rejuvenate, and maintain lean muscles.

