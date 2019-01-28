Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,204 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,144,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,144,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,233,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,158,932,000 after acquiring an additional 226,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,412,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,499,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,586,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $240.90 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $253.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cleveland Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.10.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $277,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total value of $2,293,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,607 shares of company stock worth $7,972,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,204 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/mountain-pacific-investment-advisers-inc-id-sells-1204-shares-of-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.