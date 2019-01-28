Mineral & Financial Investments (MAFL) Trading Up 11.7%

Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd (LON:MAFL) was up 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 259,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 70,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.95 ($0.12).

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

