Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 569.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,089. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/millburn-ridgefield-corp-increases-holdings-in-ishares-msci-united-kingdom-etf-ewu.html.

