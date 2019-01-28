Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period.

Shares of EIS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.59. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,096. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $58.39.

