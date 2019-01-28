Microsoft (MSFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft is benefiting from growing user base of its different applications like Office 365 commercial, Dynamics, Outlook mobile and Teams. Moreover, Azure’s expanding customer base is a key catalyst. Microsoft’s gaming segment is performing well, primarily driven by a combination of Xbox Live, Game Pass subscriptions and Mixer, which are driving user engagement. Further, acquisitions like PlayFab and GitHub expand Microsoft’s total addressable market (TAM) and penetration. Additionally, expanding partner base is notable. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year over yearbasis. However, projections of a moderating growth rate in commercial cloud gross margin, and OEM Pro and Windows commercial businesses is a headwind.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $105.00. 12,399,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,060,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $825.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Microsoft has a one year low of $83.83 and a one year high of $116.18.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,780. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 26,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grubman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 21,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

