Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $485,000 in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (VGM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (NYSE:VGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VGM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,609. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

