Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $982,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,953,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,605,000 after buying an additional 1,005,864 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,549,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,490,000 after buying an additional 190,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,534,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,681,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.04. 10,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,701. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

