Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL SMALL CAP EQUI (SCHC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL SMALL CAP EQUI (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 193.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,744 shares during the quarter. SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL SMALL CAP EQUI comprises about 1.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL SMALL CAP EQUI worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL SMALL CAP EQUI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 964,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL SMALL CAP EQUI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 295,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL SMALL CAP EQUI by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 142,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL SMALL CAP EQUI by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL SMALL CAP EQUI by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $31.11. 247,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,027. SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL SMALL CAP EQUI has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

