Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Merck’s new products like Keytruda, Lynparza, and Bridion are contributing meaningfully to the top line. Keytruda sales are gaining momentum with approval for additional indications, especially in the first-line lung cancer setting as it is the only anti-PD-1 approved in this setting. Animal health and vaccine products are also performing strongly and remain core growth drivers for Merck. Meanwhile, Merck will continue to focus on cost-cutting initiatives to drive the bottom line. However, generic competition for several drugs and pricing pressure will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Rising competitive pressure on the diabetes franchise and on products like Isentress (HIV), Zepatier (HCV) and Zostavax (vaccine) remains. Merck’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Estimates have gone down slightly ahead of Q4 results. Merck has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,833,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,530,574. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

